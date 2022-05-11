Budding eight-year-old mathematician Michelle from Deptford, east London, has been crowned the "top mathlete" in the UK Year 3 category of this year's World Maths Day Global Challenge.

It's a worldwide competition involving 10 million young children from 160 countries.

Michelle, who attends Grinling Gibbons Primary School, is the only girl to have won gold in the 10 categories this year.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.