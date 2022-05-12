James and his rescue dog Obi were on a walk in Sunbury-on-Thames when Obi jumped in the water to chase some geese.

The orange English Setter started to experience difficulties as that part of the river was tidal.

Alice, an experienced open water swimmer, jumped in and swam the river's width to save the dog.

Following the rescue effort, James has managed to track Alice down to thank her.

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) and London Fire Brigade (LFB) advise against entering water no matter how experienced you are to effect any kind of rescue.