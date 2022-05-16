In the space of a week BBC News correspondent Sean Dilley was told he wasn't allowed to take his guide dog Sammy into two London Tesco stores.

Sean was born with a congenital blindness condition and had lost all functional vision by the age of 14.

Guide Dogs’ research shows that 75% of assistance dog owners have experienced an access refusal at some point and 20% of those experiences have been in supermarkets.

Sean said: "For somebody to say that I cannot come into a shop, or that I have to leave because of a guide dog in 2022, it just feels the north side of unacceptable to me."

Tesco provided a statement apologising for what happened.

Video by Gem O'Reilly