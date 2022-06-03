George Vulkan was just 23 years old when he served in the British army's Royal Signals, which provided crowd control during the Queen’s Coronation on 2 June, 1953.

Mr Vulkan came to London from Vienna in 1939, fleeing the Nazi persecution of Jewish people.

Now 92 years old, he still has fond memories of the coronation.

As London celebrates the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee from 2-5 June, he speaks about the impact participating in the coronation had on his life 70 years ago.