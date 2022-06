Platinum Jubilee-themed crochet creations, or 'yarn bombs', have been popping up around the country to celebrate the Queen's 70 years as British monarch.

If you take a stroll around south-east London, you might see the work of Carole Baker.

She is known for her postbox hats in Carshalton. Now, with the help of local community group Sutton South Hello, she has adorned the Honeywood Museum with queens, corgis and carriages.