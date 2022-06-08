Margaret Tyler has loved the Royal Family and adored the Queen ever since she was a child, and it's something that has formed a big part of her life.

At her home in Wembley, north west London, Margaret has amassed almost 13,000 royal souvenirs and artefacts - tea towels, portraits, statuettes, mugs, china, plates and even slippers, plus much more.

Margaret is so well known, people around the world send her packages full of royal souvenirs to add to her collection.

Video by Paul Murphy-Kasp

