Could this be the world's biggest fan of London Underground memorabilia?

Tube lover Ben Couillet has already collected hundreds of pieces of Transport for London (TfL) merchandise since arriving in the capital three years ago. He says his top three items are a rare LGBT pin badge, his Bakerloo/Central line shoes and his Central line Night Tube map.

The London Transport Museum sells about £2.5m worth of merchandise a year, and Ben is often first in line when something new is on offer - although he says he still has some way to go before he will consider his collection to be complete.