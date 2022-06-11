Artist Anna Chonjnicka has shied away from the traditional canvas in favour of bananas.

The north London artist bruises the skin to create elaborate drawings which she shares daily on her social media.

Her artwork ranges from landscapes and portraits to social justice messages and even Homer Simpson.

But the bananas she uses don’t go to waste. After she has documented her pieces, she then eats the banana to complete the creative process.

Video by Rob Taylor

