Young people making music in response to Grenfell

Kids on the Green was originally set up as an emergency response to the Grenfell Tower fire.

Five years on it has developed into a community service that allows young people to gain art qualifications, develop their skills and improve their wellbeing.

Many of those involved were affected by the disaster and say Kids on the Green is "a second family" to them.

Video by Gem O'Reilly

