What's it like living with an invisible disability in London? In the UK one in 100 people are on the autism spectrum and there are around 700,000 autistic adults and children. (Source: National Autistic Society)

Barrington Campbell received an autism diagnosis at 30 years old. He said he had struggles making friends while growing up and felt isolated.

Five years later he's created Kagai Games, designed to provide tabletop games and events for people with social anxiety.

He said: "I wanted to provide a space that was inclusive for everyone with social anxiety."

Video by Gem O'Reilly