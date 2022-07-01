One-hundred Pride flags are hanging above Regent Street in central London to mark 50 years of Pride in the UK.

The colourful works feature a design by Valentino Vecchietti, who altered the previous Progress Pride flag to create the Intersex-Inclusive Pride flag.

The flag, which includes a yellow triangle and purple circle to reflect the intersex community, was adopted as the new Pride flag after going viral online.

F1 driver Lewis Hamilton was spotted wearing Valentino’s flag on his helmet at the Qatar and Saudi Arabia Grand Prix last year, while it was also included in the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant, making history for LGBTIQA+ inclusion.