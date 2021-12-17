Arachnophobia: Could you conquer your fear?

Having a fear of spiders is something many people can relate to, but is there a way to combat arachnophobia?

ZSL London Zoo's Friendly Spider Programme aims to help people combat their fear through a combination of cognitive behavioural therapy and hypnotherapy.

Catherine Moon took part in the programme and went from not being able to look at a photograph of spiders to now being able to hold them.

She said: "I would like you to know it is possible to take courage in both hands and to do something about it."

