Schoolchildren in east London say they sometimes fear for their safety as they walk home and have been left in vulnerable situations if they have forgotten their free travel pass.

They are calling on Transport for London (TfL) to allow them to board buses without a pass if they are in school uniform.

TfL said bus drivers should not leave young people stranded if they are vulnerable or distressed.

Student Amira believes "there are some drivers that understand our experiences and let us on, but others aren't sure if they're allowed, so choose not to".