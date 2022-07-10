'I gave up my dancing career to work with plants'
Former West End dancer Alice Cornwell recently put her ballet shoes away and replaced them with gardening tools after the Covid pandemic encouraged her to pursue her passion for plants.
When she was performing, the 27-year-old would always try and explore the botanical gardens in the cities she visited while on tour.
She has since started a job as a community development officer with the Royal Horticultural Society and is encouraging others to "do what makes you happy".