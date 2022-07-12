'Disability fashion line was a lightbulb moment’

A young Londoner with chronic health conditions is helping to change the lives of people with disabilities.

Victoria Jenkins founded a socially-responsible, adaptive fashion brand in her basement flat in Islington.

She set up the clothing line after a stint in hospital dealing with her own journey with disability. The clothes are customisable and made to order, to cater for people with different access needs.

Now she has big plans to extend the brand and make adaptive wear for kids too.

