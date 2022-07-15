Extreme weather: Londoners warned of record-breaking temperatures
With the Met Office issuing a red weather warning for extreme heat, London is preparing for temperatures that could exceed 40C (104F) by Tuesday.
The current heatwave has lasted for just over a week and it is set to become even more extreme, before temperatures eventually fall to more comfortable levels.
BBC London weather presenter Kate Kinsella explains where the hot temperatures are coming from and how the weather will unfold over the weekend and into next week.