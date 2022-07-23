Twin brothers Javier and Joaquin Bello hope to win a medal for beach volleyball at the upcoming Commonwealth Games.

The 21-year-olds will represent Team England on home sand, having moved to London from their birthplace of Madrid at the age of 11.

"Being a twin is such an advantage when playing," Joaquin said. "I don't think many teams have that kind of connection. We hope to win England its first medal in beach volleyball."

The Birmingham 2022 beach volleyball tournaments take place from 30 July to 7 August at Smithfield.

Video by Sarah Lee