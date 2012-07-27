Known as the poster girl of the 2012 London Olympic bid, Newham girl Amber Charles was an emerging basketball player who was selected as a lead Olympic ambassador for the bid campaign in 2005.

Amber was also invited to be a torch bearer for the 2012 opening ceremony and was the last person to carry the torch on its journey around the country.

She has played for the England under-16 team and Haringey Angels in the national championships, and has high hopes for the future having recently completed a basketball scholarship in the US.

"Being a part of the Olympic games definitely gave me a boost and re-energised me in my thought process of what I wanted to do with the sports," she said.