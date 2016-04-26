One of the most eye-catching parts of the London 2012 legacy is the Orbit tower in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

But while the observation tower was open in time for the Olympics and Paralympics, the Orbit slide didn't open until June 2016, almost four years after the Games.

It's become a big attraction in the Olympic Park so as part of our 10th anniversary coverage, its only fair that we sent BBC London presenter Riz Lateef to take her first ride down the slide.