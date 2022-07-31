During the pandemic many operations were delayed, with organ transplants, especially kidney, the hardest hit area.

Living donor transplants went down 60% during lockdown, according to NHS Blood and Transplant.

However, while Covid delayed many operations, last year Great Ormond Street Hospital performed 15 more kidney transplants than normal.

Five-year-old Bay's family is grateful to the surgeons, doctors and nurses who made her operation happen.

Video by Leana Hosea