Swap shop helping London families with school uniforms
School uniform costs can be the cause of stress for many parents.
One London charity is trying to help families in need by holding a school uniform 'pop-up swap shop' to help with the cost of living crisis.
The service run by charity Smile, which supports local families on low incomes, was previously only available via a referral.
But it has now been opened up to the whole community as even parents in full-time work struggle to kit out their children.
Video by Sarah Lee