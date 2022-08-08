One of the UK’s biggest wildlife charities has an uncertain future, as its founder has been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Simon Cowell MBE, the founder of the Wildlife Aid Foundation, has spent most of his life saving animals.

The charity and rescue centre is based on land at his home in Leatherhead but it will have to relocate once Simon passes away.

It purchased a pocket of derelict land by the M25 where it plans to relocate to and are in the process of turning the site into a wetlands environment.

Simon's dying wish is to raise enough money to secure the charity's future. His campaign is supported by Ricky Gervais, Stephen Merchant, Stephen Fry and Chris Packham.

Video by Olivia Demetriades and Nick Chadwick