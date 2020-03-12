"You don’t see many girls competing, but when we see more girls locally, that means we are making progress which is exciting to be a part of."

Fifteen-year-old Tilly, from Tooting, said the Olympics had inspired her to push herself in the sport.

The number of women and girls taking up skateboarding has seen an eightfold increase over the past five years, according to the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award scheme.

The sport got a big boost after Britain's youngest-ever Olympian, Sky Brown, won a bronze medal in the Tokyo Games.

“Skating is so fun – like riding a bike, but with more risk," Tilly said.

"It is such a male-dominated sport and I want to be part of the change. I want to try and learn tricks and push boundaries."