Detectives investigating the disappearance of Owami Davies have released CCTV footage of her last recorded movements.

The nurse was captured by cameras as she walked along London Road, Croydon on 7 July at about 12:30 BST.

Police are hoping people in the area on the day may recall seeing her.

The 24-year-old left her family home in Grays, Essex three days earlier on 4 July. Five people have been arrested for suspected murder or kidnap.