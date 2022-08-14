A family who fled Cyprus after the second Turkish invasion in August 1974 have shared how they rebuilt their lives after arriving as refugees in London.

Baz Bedrossian was nine years old when he and his family had to flee their home, leaving all their belongings behind at their home in Nicosia, the capital of Cyprus.

He remembers how he had to adapt to new surroundings and learn a language he barely knew.

Cyprus has been divided since Turkey invaded the north of the island in response to a military coup backed by the Greek government.

Despite efforts by the United Nations and the European Union over the past 50 years, no resolution has been reached, making it the longest unresolved conflict in Europe.

It has also meant generations have grown up knowing only the division of the island.

Video journalist: Olivia Demetriades