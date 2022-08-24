A Ukrainian Londoner has spent a month running almost 1,000km (620 miles) for Ukraine, to commemorate 31 years of the country’s independence.

Olga Stignii moved to London from Lviv when she was 18 years old. Six months ago, she saw her family flee the war in their home country and come to London as refugees.

For the past 31 days, Olga, with her running community, has run 31km (19.3 miles) a day across different parts of the capital for a different region in Ukraine. She hopes to raise money for charity and is encouraging others to take up their own 31 for 31 challenges.

Video by Olivia Demetriades and Alice Neil.