Celebrities, friends and family of music entrepreneur Jamal Edwards held a party in south-east London to celebrate his life on what would have been his 32nd birthday.

His mother Brenda Edwards described the 12-hour celebration as a "mega-cook up" and it drew appearances from Ed Sheeran and Big Narstie, as well as countless others whom Jamal helped.

As a teenager, he created the online platform SBTV, which helped launch the careers of Jessie J and Stormzy.

Edwards was awarded an MBE for his services to music in 2014, but died in February.

Listen to BBC Radio London's Alice Dale who went to the event at Studio 338 in Greenwich.