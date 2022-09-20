London cleans up after Queen's state funeral

In central London, extra staff were deployed following the Queen's lying-in-state and funeral.

Westminster City Council described keeping the centre of London clean as a "huge operation". Over 150 people were sent to clear litter and remove sand from the roads.

In Southwark, where the Queen's lying-in-state began, the council said it carried out extra street cleansing and waste collection.

As a mark of respect, vehicles have been dressed in black ribbons and council workers have worn black bows.