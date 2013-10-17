Frieze Sculpture: 'This is like Christmas for me'

Frieze Sculpture has returned for another year, transforming one of London's biggest parks into an outdoor gallery.

This summer, visitors can see 19 artworks by the likes of Alicja Kwade, Ugo Rondinone and Paul Harrison for free in Regent's Park.

The exhibition has been curated by Yorkshire Sculpture Park Director Clare Lilley and explores the themes of poetry, politics and mythology.

Featuring a line-up of 19 international artists, the art exhibition is open from 14 September to 13 November.