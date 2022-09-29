I don't apologise for mini-budget plans, says PM

Prime Minster Liz Truss has said "I don't apologise for saying I want a successful City of London", in defence of her mini-budget.

Last week's £45bn tax-cutting package, funded by more public borrowing, has sparked a fall in the pound and a surge in borrowing costs.

The market reaction has prompted the Bank of England to step in and buy £65bn of government debt to stop some pension funds collapsing.

But in an interview with BBC London's Political Editor Tim Donovan, Ms Truss says "what we need is a competitive City of London that's attracting investment".