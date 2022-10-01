A Ukrainian couple, who now live in Tower Hamlets, will be taking on the London Marathon to raise money for their homeland.

Most men in Ukraine aged between 18 and 60 are required to stay and fight in the resistance.

But Kostiantyn Bidnenko was able to join his wife Viktoriya Kiose, and cross the border due to his illness, alkaptonuria, a disorder that affects his joints.

They hope to raise awareness to the plight of the war-torn country and have told BBC London why taking part means so much to them.