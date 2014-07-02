Battersea Power Station, the iconic London building on the south bank of the River Thames, will open its doors on Friday after a £9bn redevelopment.

The Grade II-listed building in Nine Elms, Wandsworth, now boasts thousands of new homes, as well as shops and bars.

Nevertheless, Labour councillors say they will not turn up to the public opening because of the project's low level of social housing.

