Busking to the big screen

A film director, who had almost given up hope of casting a lead in his upcoming film, says he knew when he saw a busker performing under an escalator at Waterloo that he had found his woman. Sherika Sheridan is now the lead character in the film Phea which is being released next month having been well-received at the Directors Guild of America and Outfest in LA. Sherika makes her acting debut and she wrote and performed the songs her character sings in the film. BBC London took her back to where she first met director, Rocky Palladino.

