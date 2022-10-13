Jurors at the Old Bailey have been shown CCTV clips in the trial of Jemma Mitchell, 38, who is accused of murdering her friend Mee Kuen Chong, 67, also known as Deborah.

On 9 June 2021, Ms Chong could been in Chaplin Road, where she lived.

Just before 06:30 BST two days later, Ms Mitchell was seen walking from her address in Willesden with a large blue suitcase and backpack

She could be seen going in the direction of Ms Chong’s home and emerging five hours later with the suitcase and another bag allegedly containing Ms Chong's financial paperwork

The defendant was also seen on CCTV footage, shown to the jury, dragging the bags on the street and through a grass verge for two hours before taking a cab home.

Later that evening, the jury heard she went to hospital in central London for a broken finger.

Ms Chong's decapitated body was discovered in woods in Devon by holidaymakers 16 days later, and her skull was found in nearby undergrowth a few days after that.

Jurors previously heard the prosecution allege that Ms Mitchell had killed Ms Chong because she wanted to get hundreds of thousands of pounds to pay for repairs to her home.

Ms Mitchell has denied murder and the trial continues.