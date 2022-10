Tace McWilliam has just moved to the capital after struggling to find a place to live. After a five-week search the 31-year-old settled on a house share and thinks she won't be able to afford to live alone for a long time.

After moving from Lincolnshire to south London for work, Tace is one of many renters in the capital who’ve had difficulty finding an affordable property.

She thinks buying a property is out of reach.