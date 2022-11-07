The litter-picking ladies of Ealing

A pair of litter-picking pensioners from west London have gained hero status from their community after collecting more than 2,000 bags of rubbish.

Gayle Labib and Noelita St Clair-Adelaja are part of the Litter Action Group for Ealing Residents (LAGER) and have spent a year clearing streets and parks while also planting flowers, repurposing discarded bins, and making life-long friendships.

The women said it makes them feel like they're "doing something for the community".