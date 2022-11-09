Barbers in north London are tackling black men's mental health, one haircut at a time.

At five shops in Islington, barbers are being given specialist training to spot customers struggling with their mental health - providing a safe space talk and guiding them towards long-term help.

According to charity Mind, young black men and boys are far more likely to be diagnosed with a serious mental illness than white men.

The scheme, being delivered by Islington Council, is part of a three-year programme aimed at improving young men's mental health and tackling inequality.