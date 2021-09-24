The cycling group helping London's homeless

Every night, Verral Paul-Walcott and his team cycle around London to help homeless people, giving them food, clothing, toiletries - and a smile.

The initiative is the brainchild of 34-year-old Mr Paul-Walcott, a graphic designer.

While cycling around the city he noticed a rise in the number of people sleeping on the streets and decided to create the "Homeless Network".

He now has hundreds of volunteers who help give out food and other supplies to those in need.