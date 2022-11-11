The cosmetics industry has been going through tough times over the last few years - sales have declined and Revlon, one of the biggest names, has recently filed for bankruptcy.

But one London-based beauty brand is bucking the trend.

Barry M, one of the last British beauty companies to remain under family ownership, has seen sales of its nail paints sky-rocket from about 500,000 to up to 7 million per year.

"The big major companies, who are finding it very tough out there, none of them are a family business. They're all generally, a lot of them, multi-billion pound companies, so for us to compete is amazing," says company director Dean Mero.

The success comes as the company celebrates its 40th anniversary.

Film by Zack Adesina, Aws Al-Jezairy, Carrie Slinn, and Eric Anderson.

We Are England explores real stories from across the country every Friday at 19:30 on BBC One.

You can watch the latest full episode on Friday 28 October on BBC One HD and BBC One in London, the South and South East. The full series is available on iPlayer.