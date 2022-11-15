'We fix everyday goods for whatever you can afford'

In an attempt to reduce electrical waste, a community repair hub in north London will fix your electrical goods for whatever you can afford.

The Fixing Factory aims to mend the population's relationship with disposable tech, tackling e-waste and giving our tech products a longer life. They also offer training to repair your own electrical goods.

The store is now open on Queen’s Crescent in Camden. Customers say it has left them with a positive community feeling of "we did it!".