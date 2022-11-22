Meet the London property developer turned beekeeper

A north London property developer has swapped his hard hat for a bee suit in his bid to protect wildlife.

Khalid Undre, 57, bought a plot of land in Harrow more than a decade ago and began to grow crops and took up beekeeping to pollinate his plants.

He started with six hives and now has more than 300 spread between his honey farm in Harrow and other locations across the capital, like Enfield and Holland Park.

Mr Undre is passionate about protecting the local environment and hopes to have 500 beehives by the end of next year. He says there's plenty of room for more beehives and beekeepers in London, and it's something more people should be taking up.

Video by Suhail Patel.