Children in Need: 'Now I have deaf friends I feel less alone'
A school holiday playscheme funded by Children in Need gives children who are deaf a bit of respite from the stress of negotiating the hearing world.
And it’s often the first experience they have of being part of a community.
One charity led by deaf people runs a project in north London that benefits from fundraising efforts and donations.
Remark! Community helps young people form meaningful relationships and provides a community where they feel they belong.