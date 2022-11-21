A Newham primary school in east London has teamed up with a professional filmmaker to produce a music video about the cost of living crisis and London's Living Wage.

St Antony’s Catholic Primary School is in one of the most deprived boroughs in the capital where a quarter of its pupils receive free school meals and a third of their parents work two jobs to make ends meet.

Filmmaker Saloum N’jie, who has two children at the school, has worked on TV shows including Bridgerton and Luther.

The school is passionate about change and, as part of its work with Citizens UK, has campaigned for several local employers to pay the real Living Wage.