A woman from Camden who lost her right leg and arm after being run over by two London Underground trains at a north London station is fundraising for a bionic arm.

Sarah de Lagarde, 44, was travelling home from work on 30 September having only just recovered from Covid when she fell asleep while on her train.

When she woke and realised she had missed her stop, she rushed to the opposite platform at High Barnet station to head back, but lost her footing and fell through the gap between the platform edge and train.

Two months on from the accident, Ms de Lagarde has been discharged from hospital and is learning to walk again.

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) said it was reviewing the internal investigation, which is being run by London Underground.