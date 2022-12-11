With Christmas fast approaching, many people are making plans to celebrate and give presents to family and friends.

But with the rising cost of living, festivities for many will be more muted this year, with some families not even able to afford basic essentials.

Sebby's Corner, a charity that works in north London and Hertfordshire, spends most of the year helping families out with items such as nappies, toiletries and clothing. But at Christmas, its volunteers spring into action and turn a shipping container into a Christmas grotto, packed to the brim with toys, books and other gifts all donated by volunteers.