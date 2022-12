Walking through the door of Rockfield House, you're immediately hit by the stale smell of must.

The hallway walls in every flat of this three-floor block in Hendon, north London, are wet to the touch.

Residents complain the building is "sinking", with longstanding water damage and internal leaks causing damp and mould.

Barnet Homes, which is responsible for the flats, says it is aware and is working to address the issue.