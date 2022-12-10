A London photographer has been selected from more than a million people to go on the first civilian trip to the moon.

Rhiannon Adam, 37, from Hackney, is one of eight artists and creatives picked by the Japanese billionaire entrepreneur and art collector Yusaku Maezawa to be part of the journey.

Mr Maezawa expects his trip, which he is calling called dearMoon, to take place next year.

They plan to take off in Starship, a rocket being developed by Elon Musk's SpaceX.