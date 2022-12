Zara Aleena's aunt says her family is "living in a horror film" since her murder.

The 35-year-old law graduate died from multiple injuries after she was kicked and stamped on by Jordan McSweeney, in Ilford in east London, last summer.

Ms Aleena's aunt, Farah Naz, said the family saw McSweeney as "someone who stamped his pain on to Zara".