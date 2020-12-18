London's large Jewish community are celebrating their festival of light, Hanukkah.

Alongside prayers, family gatherings and the lighting of menorah, food is a big talking point.

Tami Issacs Pearce, known as the challah queen, has run Karma Bread café and bakery with her sister in Hampstead, north London, for eight years and every year uses different foods to bring local people, regardless of religion or background, together to celebrate.

Story by Paul Murphy-Kasp and Nick Chadwick