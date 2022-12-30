London Borough of Culture: Disabled musicians keen for more chances
The Carbonators have been performing in Croydon for more than 10 years and are part of a music charity called Club Soda.
It helps support artists with disabilities, particularly learning difficulties, to train as musicians and DJs.
The charity says there aren’t enough opportunities for artists with learning disabilities, but hopes that Croydon's position as the London Borough of Culture for 2023 will thrust these musicians into the limelight.